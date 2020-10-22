Carla Biermann, Livermore
President Trump’s first term was a huge success even against all the Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Obama roadblocks.
His many accomplishments are well known. As far as his character, he does not drink alcohol or do drugs, and he is a hardworking businessman. He does not take a salary for the thankless job for being our president. Has that ever been done before? Maybe Kennedy?
He is a Christian man with a large heart. You may not like the man that is portrayed. However, who is perfect? His many kindnesses throughout life go unmentioned.
Liz Crokin is a journalist whose job is to dig up dirt on celebrities who found many unknown empathic and charitable acts by Mr. Trump since 1986. Look it up.
She said that two decades ago, Oprah asked Trump in a TV interview if he’d ever run for president? He said,“If it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what’s happening with this country.”
Thank goodness he jumped in to ‘clean the swamp!’ The recent Hunter Biden computer with incriminating emails, left at a shop since April, is evidence of the corruption of the Bidens.
You have to admire Trump’s energy.
It is unfortunate he caught the Covid-19 virus. It is not really too shocking. President Trump is running a government and running for re-election. It is not realistic to think he can do his job and not come in contact with infected individuals who might be asymptomatic. He has always seemed indefatigable and strong. He recovered quickly with the Walter Reed doctor’s care. It is apparent that not everyone needs to fear catching the virus. It is no longer death to all.
He has worked tirelessly for ventilator creations for the world, and Covid-19 vaccines, which are almost here.
President Trump’s second term will be following through with his 2016 presidential promises. He will continue his work in creating more jobs, cut taxes, and protect American jobs. The Covid-19 (Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) virus vaccine will be found soon and implemented. He will end sanctuary cities, human trafficking networks will be dismantled, and illegal immigrants will be blocked from becoming eligible for taxpayer-funded welfare, healthcare, and free college tuition.
America is on the ballot. Vote for President Trump!