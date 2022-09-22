Bruce Fielding, Livermore
Over the last couple of issues, we have read letters from a few contributors (and I use that term loosely) regarding a gross misinterpretation of the stalled referendum petition process outcome. They conclude that “voting” on the subject has been decided when, in fact, only a successful referendum petition has been completed – a first step in the mechanism for a democratic vote. The referendum petition qualification process is just the beginning threshold that must be surpassed to qualify an issue for the ballot – and that has been stalled because of a biased interpretation of the law.
Those prejudiced letter writers have concluded that since 45,000 voters didn’t sign the petition, that the “vote” has already taken place – and the initiative has failed. This cannot be further from the truth. Last I checked, we live in a democracy where the voters voice their decision on ballot matters at the ballot box – not by not signing/or not signing a petition. One cannot infer that just because a voter didn’t sign the petition that indicates they are against the notion of challenging the City’s amended agreement with Eden Housing, and therefore the Council should only be listening to those 45,000, when the law requires them to take action demanded by the 8,000.
I am among the over 8,000 voters who signed the petition. I did so because of how materially the Eden project has been altered since the people last spoke at the ballot box, plus the Council’s disingenuous actions to move up the sale date of the property. Livermore citizens are now presented with a vastly different project that many say is also contrary to the City’s own development guidelines. Therefore, we need to formally see where the electorate stands on the location and the significantly revised development plan. Let the people vote!