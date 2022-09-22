Bruce Fielding, Livermore

Over the last couple of issues, we have read letters from a few contributors (and I use that term loosely) regarding a gross misinterpretation of the stalled referendum petition process outcome. They conclude that “voting” on the subject has been decided when, in fact, only a successful referendum petition has been completed – a first step in the mechanism for a democratic vote. The referendum petition qualification process is just the beginning threshold that must be surpassed to qualify an issue for the ballot – and that has been stalled because of a biased interpretation of the law.