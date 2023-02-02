Not only was the referendum against Eden Housing illegal, but it gathered signatures by lying. You may recall people lurking outside supermarkets last year, harvesting signatures. They would say things like, “Would you like to help house the homeless?” That sounds great. Then they would try to get you to sign the referendum by Move Eden Housing, which did the opposite of what you hoped. They then claimed their 8,000 signatures proved a mandate, when it was anything but.
The referendum’s purpose was simply to delay affordable housing. Its proponents claimed otherwise, but those too were lies. The land where they claimed to want to move the affordable housing wasn’t owned by the city, and construction couldn’t have begun there for ten more years. If Move Eden Housing actually supported affordable housing, they would spend their time and money acquiring that land for future construction, instead of endlessly appealing court decisions to delay, delay, delay. In the meantime, Livermore workers continue to suffer, unable to live here.
Move Eden Housing and the majority of local special-interest groups receive over 90% of their funding from Jean King and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent. An example of bias in this paper toward these groups can be found in the article titles. Each one could very well read, “Elites Continue to Harm Livermore Workers.”