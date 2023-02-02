Alan Marling, Livermore

Not only was the referendum against Eden Housing illegal, but it gathered signatures by lying. You may recall people lurking outside supermarkets last year, harvesting signatures. They would say things like, “Would you like to help house the homeless?” That sounds great. Then they would try to get you to sign the referendum by Move Eden Housing, which did the opposite of what you hoped. They then claimed their 8,000 signatures proved a mandate, when it was anything but.