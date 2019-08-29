Livermore Council’s report on the Central Park Initiative (the "9212 Report") was released forecasting plague and destruction of biblical proportions, and works hard to predict worse than the worst possible scenario. As examples, it says that if adopted, the Initiative would make it "necessary" to both redo the Downtown Steering Committee (DSC) and redo the lengthy Public Outreach process. Along with finding new developers and other blatant padding, they claim they could stretch the process out more than four years.
The DSC did their work without any approved plan in front of them, so their learnings and outreach plan, flawed but earnest, are as valid today as they were two years ago. The Public Outreach determined that more participants favored a west side hotel, good parking, minimized housing, and a broad public park from L Street to Livermore Ave. You can see why the City might want a do-over, but the Central Park Plan lines up well with the wishes expressed during the Public Outreach. Does Council really need to hear that all again?
The existing hotel developer presented both an east and a west side hotel option, so along with the other development partners, and unless the City knows differently, they have all the developers they need.
What the report forgot to explore was how fast they could implement the initiative if they wished to. It would have been embarrassing to admit that they could do it with little, if any delay.