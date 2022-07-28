Mary and Jay Davis, Livermore
We wish to write to support and to commend the City legal staff in their ruling that the Eden Housing matter is not subject to referendum. This decision reinforces a very important principle of law and governance that should be respected.
There is a painful trend of late to try to reverse any and all governmental decisions or processes any group dislikes by an immediate call for a referendum, a recount, or the rerun of an election. One only need look at the history of the 2020 Presidential Election to receive a graduate course in this trend. It is important to insist that rules be followed even when they are uncomfortable.
We ourselves have expressed concerns with the Eden Project. It seems unattractive and a poor use of space. That said, its opponents have notably refused to come up with legal or fiscal mechanisms to resolve the problem, appealing to a mixture of political threat and near slander, imminent domain fantasy, and Easter Bunny financing. We strongly support the City’s action. If the matter need be resolved in Court, that is the appropriate venue, not public hysteria or referendum.
There is a referendum we would strongly support. If Save Downtown Livermore truly wants a park, it can ask the citizens of Livermore to elect a Council willing to examine alternatives to the present Eden Housing Plan. Save Downtown Livermore could then petition for a referendum calling for a Bond Issue to support the legal costs and penalties associated with terminating the Eden Contract, to reimburse the State’s $14M grant for housing, and to provide the construction funds to design and build a park. We estimate that $30M might be sufficient to support these goals. If Save Livermore Downtown has the support it claims, the referendum should pass resoundingly. We look forward to that campaign and to supporting it. Livermore is an exceedingly well-run city with excellent planning and financial skills. We have no doubt that on these terms the project would be a notable success.