Greg Scott, Livermore
I, apparently, wear the ad populum ‘crown of thorns’ of being “misguided and entitled,” along with “desperately trying to convince us that this [Eden Housing’s downtown project] is not a good project. They demand a majestic park.” (Marc Ross, “In Defense of Affordable Housing”, The Independent, Apr. 7). Schism is the “[d]efense” with “us” and “They”? “He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that from persons who actually believe them.” (John Stuart Mill).
I do not require aggressively throwing ‘darts’ at Mr. Ross to prove my virtuousness, and ‘brilliance’, and I need the same thing: a solution or solutions to the housing crisis.
It is an over-simplification that the answer to the housing crisis is ‘affordable housing.’ Housing is not merely an edifice: it is home, which requires being welcoming, belonging, inclusion, trust and a sufficient ‘sense of place’. Downtown Livermore is not that place, for above ‘majesty’ is the character of a community, and imperative to that is a central square, with adequate space for the “art of association.”
Would the solution to New York City’s ‘affordable housing’ crisis be building housing in the 843-acre Central Park? Would the solution to 49-square mile San Francisco’s ‘affordable housing’ crisis be... building housing in Golden Gate Park’s 2-square miles, or perhaps a high rise in Union Square?
Fundamental to the housing crisis problem is economic inequality. How is this structurally solved when Eden Housing’s Executive Director makes $415K per year and the ‘top brass’ of the Eden Housing organization takes 40% of that organization’s payroll? We are in an asset-and-leverage-bubble, which is accentuating the housing crisis. There are two types of inflation: consumer price inflation and asset inflation. Asset inflation is 3 to 4 times on average what consumer price inflation is, which is the highest it has been in 40 years. How are “churners,” renters and homeless, going to ‘belong’ by spanning the inflation inequality chasm by becoming asset - housing - owners?
The ‘affordable housing’ crisis is not solved by merely building housing. Having adequate, essential downtown open space is not “misguided and entitled.”