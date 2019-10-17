I read, “We think of Hitler as history’s greatest villain, but he has long since been surpassed by all of us in our greedy appropriation of a lifestyle that increases carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” in Tom O’Neill’s Mailbox letter (“Beware the Triple Whammy,” The Independent, Oct. 10).
I respond in accordance to Gary Estee’s waxing techno-optimistic letter on technology and the Internet on the same page (“Finding the Answers,” The Independent, Oct. 10) by searching Google for “Am I Hitler?”
One Google response choice is “No but bananas turn brown when they rot that means they are rotting so I must eat them.” (ProProfs.com).
Not that I care to have a personal pique with Mr. O’Neill (again), however I think the comparison of people and our responsibility in the “triple whammy” of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions, the cutting down and the burning of the world’s rainforests to Hitler and World War II, is off base at best.
Does Mr. O’Neill or any of us realize how much the carbon dioxide emissions were and how much ecological devastation, along with devastation of humans, occurred to defeat Nazi Germany? By metaphor — the comparison of our lifestyle responsibility in carbon dioxide emissions, chopping down and burning of rain forests to Hitler – Mr. O’Neill writes, “The world response, however, was even more extensive – and you might say it took only about seven years of tightly disciplined activity to shut him down.” (?). The estimated loss of 26 million Soviet citizens and 11 million Soviet military to Nazi armies was a “tightly disciplined activity”? The loss, on average, of 12 American soldiers to the loss of every 10 Third Reich soldiers was a “tightly disciplined activity”? The nearly possible total annihilation of British forces at Dunkirk was a “tightly disciplined activity”? Please think again on this one.
Honestly, Hitler and WWII comparisons aside, I think Mr. O’Neill means well with his letter. His reported “triple whammy” of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions, chopping down and burning of the world’s rainforests is a dire existential problem for humanity and an even stronger case for this argument could be made than Mr. O’Neill makes. Humans are emitting in the neighborhood of 37 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide and nearly another 7 billion metric tons of other greenhouse gases (e.g. methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), et al.) into the atmosphere per year.
Witness Denver, Colorado, Oct. 9, 2019: At 4 p.m. (Mountain Time), 83 degrees Fahrenheit, a record high. In four hours a 40 Fahrenheit degree drop. Before midnight a record low. In eight hours from 83 degrees it was snowing. In 18 hours from 83 degrees it was 19 degrees Fahrenheit, a 64 degree drop!
Unprecedented! We have explanations of the human-caused climate disruption now through quantum mechanics, brought to us by the physicists of the 1920s. It has to do with the changing jet stream and quasi-resonant amplification (QRA). We are changing ‘atmospheric waves’ through our greenhouse gas emissions, such as Rossby Waves. (The Weather Amplifier, Michael F. Mann, “Scientific American,” March 2019).
I can relate to the sentiment of the famous 1962 Pogo cartoon caption: “We have met the enemy and the enemy is us!” I cannot relate to the hyperbole that we are Hitlers and the comparison of us and our lifestyles to the mindset(s) of WWII.
In all of this the single, big “whammy” we face is that we are destroying the capability of food web production for humans. The solution is choosing, as my humanities instructor in college said, between being ‘renaissance or dopes.’
Mr. O’Neill concludes his letter: “Today, all of us together are bringing ourselves and most other lifeforms into the greatest jeopardy in history, and it seems nothing can keep us from continuing in this agenda.” A quote from the brilliant, late cosmologist Stephen Hawking: “I have noticed even people who claim everything is predetermined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.”