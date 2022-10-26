John and Janet Moore
As concerned grandparents of students attending one of the fine Livermore elementary schools, it is our desire to see this current quality of education perpetuated and protected. With this in mind, we confidently support Deena Kaplanis as the best person to accomplish this. As a LVJUSD School Board member, Deena will be a strong advocate in maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment for all students. She will also, remain open and receptive to parental input and “laser focused” (her own words) on all pertinent social and academic decisions affecting your children and possibly your grandchildren. For further information on this highly respected and qualified candidate, please visit her website: Drdeena4LVJUSD.com