Maryann Brent, Livermore
My response to the Independent's June 11, 2021 editorial, 'Setting the Record Straight,' is to support Joan Seppala without hesitation. She has consistently backed the best outcome and considered the long view for the Livermore community in the 50+ years since founding The Independent. Some examples are the city and county Urban Growth Boundary efforts and the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center projects, among many others that do not bear specific project names. She is trying to do the same now: offer an alternative affordable housing plan near downtown, ensure adequate parking downtown, and safeguard the unique character that identifies Livermore.
The city council should be pursuing these very goals instead of setting up a smear campaign against Seppala. The smear campaign has not worked. It is time to get down to business and work with Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) for the city center that Livermore deserves. Isn't that how democracies behave?