Greg Scott, Livermore
"How many people can 400 acres of that non-irrigated land feed? 10,000 households?" wrote Alan Burnham is his Oct. 8 letter to The Independent.
Try hunger to clarify this thinking. I mean real, sustained hunger. If the North Livermore land slated for a utility-scale solar-field fed one, and that one happened to be you, would you then have reverence and connection to this land?
10% of American adults are hungry in the pandemic economy. Over 20% of children in the U.S. go to bed with gnawing, empty stomachs. Feeding America, the largest food bank in the country, estimates it will need 17 billion pounds of food to meet demand in 2021.
How much diesel does it take to ship over the Altamont the mass of food that could be grown here, versus the ‘mass’ of solar-electric electrons shipped from the Central Valley? How does this make sense in reducing anthropogenic atmospheric carbon?
The 2020 Nobel Peace was awarded to the United Nations' World Food Programme. The Norwegian Nobel Committee stated in their announcement for the prize, "The world is in danger of experiencing a hunger crisis of inconceivable proportions ..."
With this in mind, does now seem like the time to destroy biological resources in North Livermore?
Biological resources offer the potential for peace, hope, opportunities and possible social innovations. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to biochemist Jennifer Doudna of the University of California Berkeley, and the microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier for their pioneering discovery in CRISPR-Cas9 technology.
CRISPR stands for Clustered Regular Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which is ‘gene editing’ in microbiology lingo. Cas9 is CRISPR associated system with a particular protein that is the ‘scissors’ of the ‘gene editor. This very well may be the most important discovery in the history of biology. It will change medicine, plant breeding, agriculture and many facets of our lives. Indeed, it already has.
Admittedly I am ‘full of facts.’ Darn it!
My hope, from facts and relationships, is that the Livermore community will have a reasonable rationale toward these North Livermore lands and not imbibe the utility-scale solar-electric Kool-Aid pablum. ‘Solar NIMBYism’ is a disparaging, distrustful, pejorative and hollow label that adds nothing to this.
Upon adequate and respectful consideration, the North Livermore solar field does not pass any kind of non-hallucinogenic acid test. It is not a transcendence from energy and ecological misdeeds.