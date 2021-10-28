Sofia Schaefer, Livermore
There seems to be a prevailing sound of silence here in Livermore when it comes to the Eden Project. Numerous concerned citizens (myself included) have written and sought information, clarity and transparency with regard to decision-making and progress on this project. The result so far has been silence from the mayor and the current city council. The only communication has been from former Mayor Marchand, who admonished us to volunteer or run for office if we are that concerned with what's happening with regard to this project, as well as the future of Livermore.
Mr. Marchand, with respect, I am and many others are concerned citizens who have expressed our desire for more information and transparency from our current city government; not running for office nor volunteering for community committees (LARPD, library board, etc. ) does not negate the seriousness of my concern, nor does it mean that my expressions of concern or disagreement with the decisions/communication of our current city government represent a lack of interest in my community, or labels me as a whiner.
Let me suggest that the current city administration has willfully and knowingly ignored the various letters and statements of concern and disagreement expressed and your continued excusing and gaslighting of their behavior does little to remedy the current conflicts in our fair city. We need to seek solutions, not chastisements, of the citizens of Livermore who are expressing their concerns.