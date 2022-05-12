Owen Brovont, Livermore
The dynamic of civilization is that people group together and form societies because that provides increased personal safety and enhances opportunities for human creativity and productivity in many principal human endeavors such as agriculture, industry, education, arts, and sciences that underlie the progressive development of civilizations. Absent human beings, none of these ideas make sense – other rudimentary non-human expressions of apparent organized collective behavior can be argued but fall far short of achieving civilization as we understand the idea. It would seem a simple reasoned deduction that since the key to human civilization depends upon the existence of human beings – such an indispensable key element is worthy of protection. The question of the content and extent of protection that should be afforded human beings has been rather casually managed since human beings have become organized into societies and civilizations. This casual attitude toward these issues is clearly reflected in the common occurrence of self-destructive activities such as war and fetal abortion. According to Piero Scaruffi, this attitude is testified by these closely tallied statistics at https://www.scaruffi.com/politics/massacre.html.
War casualties in the 20th century are estimated to be 150.9 million.
The casualties from the forced imposition of non-democratic political philosophies in the 20th century is 108 million.
The casualties from abortions in America, since the 1973 ruling by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade, is approximately 63 million!
The statistics support the argument that humanity has exhibited a fairly casual attitude about the destruction of human beings.
Several peculiar justifications have been fabricated by clever minds with their preferences reflected in their arguments, such as reduction of excess population, unwanted inferior human races, an extension of national power, the need for territorial expansion, and in other equally questionable choices of defense for such opinions. The point is that the value of a human being varies from sacred to being just another creature not deserving of special treatment. In the words of Gonzales v. Carhart, 550 U.S. 124, 160 (007), at 12 weeks, “… ‘the unborn human being’ has ‘taken on the human form in all relevant respects.’” Further, abortion “…is a barbaric practice…demeaning to the medical profession.” It remains a conspicuously demeaning, barbaric activity for any society that claims to be both enlightened and civilized.
Form your own opinion, read the preliminary, illegally released, unpublished decision to determine for yourselves the limitations of the Supreme Court’s proposed decision.