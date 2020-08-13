It seems that the United States, possibly the entire Western world, has taken leave of its senses. Unusual ideas seem to pop up out of nowhere to become the latest “meme” – a word that sprang out of the mind of ethnologist Richard Dawkins in 1976, and is now employed as a tool to inflict mischief and confusion into the culture as well as to language itself.
The “woke generation,” “cultural appropriation,” and “microaggressions” are more of many irritating abuses of words or phrases that are intended to put a shiny glaze of “heroic resistance” on the efforts of an ideological minority, despite its display of an abysmal ignorance of America’s actual history as a result of a generally superficial and flawed education.
Their purpose is to bend cultural evolution to a new course, which, unfortunately for contemporary society, lacks any serious underlying analyses of probable outcomes. The arrogance of the youthful acolytes of socialist ideology provide the greatest single source of energy to the political left, but it is plunging them into the future without any realistic conception of the impact of their efforts, despite the numerous contemporary examples of failed socialist governments.
What is occurring is a graphic demonstration of “the tail wagging the dog!”