Greg Scott, Livermore
"Until justice rings for all, justice rings for none." (Nina Turner, former Ohio State Senator, 2008-2014).
On August 3, Ohio held two special primary elections for Congress. One was in the heavily Republican 15th Congressional District (OH-15) which is west and south of Columbus, along with southern areas of the city. The other was in the mostly Democratic 11th Congressional District (OH-11) of Cleveland area that includes African-American majority precincts between Cleveland and Akron. The dominant party victor is propitiously assured a seat in Congress via their respective general election.
In the OH-15 special primary election former President Trump backed Mike Carey, a coal-industry lobbyist and attorney. Mr. Carey won decisively. No doubt the future Congressman Carey will resist and obstruct constructively while addressing the climate disruption emergency.
The augury here is that Mr. Trump remains very powerful politically and has a large sway on the probable Republican victories in the 2022 mid-term elections. This will result in Republican majorities in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and will position Republicans well in the 2024 Presidential Election.
In the OH-11 special primary election the Democratic establishment and Republicans backed the victorious Shontel Brown. The media neglected to state that this election was an "open ballot" election, and that Republicans could request a Democratic ballot. A significant number of Republicans and Trump donors backed the Democrat candidate Brown.
Ms. Brown's win put the Democratic Party establishment's corruption on full display. The Majority for Israel PAC (Political Action Committee) supported Brown, with their largest donor being Stacy Schusterman, Chair of the oil and gas company Samson Energy. Ms. Brown was also backed by the powerful African-American Congressman Jim Clyburn from South Carolina who has received over $1 million from the pharmaceutical industry. As the witty Will Rogers said, "We have the best Congress money can buy."
So much for the soon-to-be Congresswoman Brown's machinations on the climate emergency and healthcare for Americans. Our prescient problems are not going to be acted on adequately by either the Democratic Party establishment or the Republican Party, for they are both rotten through their cores. A new political party is needed!
"The familiar life horizon has been outgrown; the old concepts, ideals, and emotional patterns no longer fit; the time for the passing of a threshold is at hand." Joseph Campbell, "The Hero with a Thousand Faces."