Tony Green, Livermore
It may not be much of a surprise that California is in severe drought. In response to the lack of rainfall, the City of Livermore has adopted mandatory water use restrictions by establishing a goal of 20% reduction from 2020.
Outdoor irrigation, which is required to keep a typical lawn healthy, consumes about 40-60% of the water usage in homes with lawns installed. Once the restrictions were put in place, landscaping throughout the City of Livermore may now only be watered a maximum of three times per week.
If you are looking for a way to do your part to help, start with your lawn. The choices include not using added water to supplement the water not available due to drought. Another option can be to insert artificial turf. However, the turf, essentially, is a large piece of plastic which can get very hot in summer and can get very dirty over time. Another option, probably the most effective, could be to design a water-efficient garden.
Does your yard qualify to have an environmentally friendly garden installed in place of your lawn? Does your yard present an eyesore? Are you looking to do your part to help combat climate by reducing your water usage? Water efficient gardens can reduce the water requirement anywhere from 50-80% of an original lawn.
The City of Livermore offers up to a $2,000 rebate for eligible projects. The rebate is designed as an incentive to encourage people to make the conversion. What is stopping you from making the change? Would you like to know more? A design business, Water Efficient Gardens, has been assisting homeowners in Fremont, Union City, Hayward and other East Bay cities with designing beautiful native gardens, applying for and receiving lawn conversion rebates. Its designs have been featured by the East Bay Times and Mercury News. For more information contact project@watereffecicientgardens.com.
