Frank Doljack, Pleasanton
The recent letter in The Independent newspaper with proposals to “AGGRESSIVELY foster reduction of aircraft noise...” is not well thought out. “(a) require annual pilot training...” There are 460 tenants at LVK. Where and when will this annual training take place? Who are the trainers? Who pays for it? Many tenant airplanes are registered to LLCs and rented to multiple pilots who are not the lessee. How can all be trained? And does not the training consist of instruction regarding the use of the airspace? Such training involving the use of airspace is strictly regulated by the FAA with certificated instructors and training content. See FAR Part 141 and Part 61. Therefore, the proposal is for the city to engage in an activity in violation of the FARs. Furthermore, this training requirement subterfuge does not escape interpretation as a restriction in violation of the Airport Noise and Capacity Act (ANCA) of 1990. “(c) publish monthly lists identifying pilots who violated these hours or exceeded 65 dB noise level.” Where will these lists be published? How will the pilot doing the actual flying be identified? The name of the lessee cannot be accurately associated with the actual pilot flying during the time of complaint. And who is going to do the noise level measurement along with the follow-up policing? But probably the most important point, this proposal amounts to asking the City of Livermore to engage in public shaming with potential for follow-on harassment. Even most social platforms do not permit this. And what about all of the transient pilots, many from Concord, Hayward, San Carlos, Reid-Hillview, Palo Alto, as well as the hundreds of corporate jets that use the airport? Are they included or is this only for Livermore Airport tenants? Lastly, let us not be fooled by the annual number of complaints cited. For example, analysis of the April 2022 complaint register shows that just 9 households were responsible for 63 percent of 254 complaints registered. The total number of individual households complaining that month was 58. Fast forward to March 2023. Just 5 households were responsible for 80 percent of 172 complaints! Total number of complainers was just 34. An estimate of the number of residences under flight paths and possibly affected by airport noise is perhaps 2000, and only 58 complained that month of April 2022!