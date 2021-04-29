Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
Just as stopped clocks are correct twice each day, so the agenda-driven media is sometimes accidentally correct on environmental ‘reporting.’
The local daily has repeatedly alarmed the public with stories of an imminent three-foot rise in sea levels, despite the late Dr. Fred Singer publishing in the popular press (2018) that the long-term sea level rise is but 7.1 inches per century. The local daily accidentally admitted same in an editorial a few weeks ago, but has since reverted to type with an unsupportable alarmist prediction of 6.9 feet within 80 years - 14 times the actual rate.
On wildfires, it takes big fuel to have big fires, and the daily has consistently ignored fuel loads as causing intense forest fires, blaming instead the roughly one degree Celcius of warming over a century. But in an article on Big Basin Redwoods park, the daily accidentally acknowledged that an adjoining, private parcel, which had been thinned, suffered a less intense fire than the overgrown park. They note also that our governor has included fuel reduction in a fire-prevention plan (finally removing his head from the sand).
In the end, truth does sometimes come out.