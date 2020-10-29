Greg Scott, Livermore
"Only the mob and the elite can be attracted by the momentum of totalitarianism itself. The masses have to be won by propaganda." (Hannah Arendt).
Quadrennially, we chant the hackneyed, "The lesser of two evils."
Dehumanizing it would be to call the dehumanizing presidential candidates President Trump and Joseph Biden "evil," though the two men by policy have killed and injured many Americans.
President Trump has so mismanaged the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that now over 225,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. Either he did not read his presidential daily briefings in early January, or he did not understand them, or he did not care.
On Jan. 22, 2020, President Trump said, "It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control."
In hindsight, I suppose we should have been taking our hydroxychloroquine with shots of bleach back then. We have had the 'misrepresentation' of the convalescent plasma results by the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen Hahn. That is no less than malpractice. It is a loss of the public trust. Presidential personal and political considerations apparently outweigh the wellbeing of the American people.
Joseph Biden has a horrific record.
He supported the North American Free Trade Agreement that resulted in the loss of over 650,000 American manufacturing jobs. How many families were destroyed by this? How many died because of this?
A couple of years later, Senator Biden drafted the U.S. Senate version of The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act which provided $9.7 billion for prisons and 100,000 new police officers. How many hundreds of thousands of African-Americans and others of color went to prison under this bill?
The United States now has over 2.3 million incarcerated, and 94% of those never had a jury trial. Joseph Biden stated at a high-end fundraiser that upon his election, "nothing would fundamentally change."
Fundamentally, everything has changed, and neither presidential candidate offers policies that would adequately address these changes. We are distracted, in a time of looming war with the People's Republic of China, by two corrupt candidates and their corrupt political parties. We need to be seeking to build sensible third parties, with decent third-party candidates.
"America, where are you now Don't you care about your sons and daughters Don't you know we need you now We can't fight alone against the monster" ("Monster", Steppenwolf).