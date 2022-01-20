Greg Scott, Livermore
The six right-wing Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled as a majority to nix the Biden Administration's mandate for vaccinations in businesses with 100 employees or more. The Biden Administration estimates this will result in an additional 6,500 deaths and 250,000 hospitalizations from COVID-19. Discount this statistic or not, the aftermath of this case, National Federation of Independent Businesses versus Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), will certainly result in many needless deaths and an enormous amount of added hospitalizations. It is a cruel and sadist decision made out of the "culture wars" to politically crush the Biden Administration's attempts to rein in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and will thereby further lessen the Democratic Party's standing for this year's midterm elections at the expense of lives and livelihoods.
The tortured logic of the right-wing majority is that COVID-19 is "untethered" from the workplace. A worker thus has a choice of livelihood with the risk of sickness and/or death, or no livelihood at all. This is liberty? This is freedom? This case affects 84 million workers. It is projected that 22 million would have gotten vaccinated under the Biden Administration mandate.
To demonstrate the weakness and hypocriticalness of the right-wing Justices' reasoning in this aforementioned case, at the same time Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh joined the three left-wing Justices for a majority in Biden versus Missouri which mandates vaccinations for healthcare workers in facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid federal funds. This affects 10 million healthcare workers. With at least 481 registered nurses and nearly 5,000 healthcare workers dead from COVID-19, this is a smart judgment. Non-healthcare workers lives are those of a lesser God?
There is the argument that for a worker it is, "My body my choice." A worker has a right to get another worker sick? It is true than transmissibility by infected vaccinated and infected non-vaccinated are equivalent, however, multiples greater non-vaccinated get infected than vaccinated. The non-vaccinated are also considerably more likely to die or be hospitalized from COVID-19. Between the hospitalized vaccinated and hospitalized non-vaccinated, the hospitalized non-vaccinated require vastly increased resources, as in time in the hospital, staff time, intubations, oxygen and further treatments.
Given the U.S. Supreme Court's Majority Opinion on National Federation of Independent Businesses versus OSHA we will probably have this pandemic and its various effects for years.