Douglas Gehmlich, Livermore
I have a solar array on the roof of my house.
My solar panels offset a large portion of the electricity use at my house. I also have several highly efficient natural gas appliances in my home.
Livermore is proposing that all natural-gas appliances in buildings within the city be replaced with electrical appliances. The stated reason is to eliminate carbon emissions in the city of Livermore. While I applaud the goal of reducing emissions to help the planet, the city is ignoring the reality of their proposal.
Converting gas appliances in Livermore to electricity may reduce carbon emissions in Livermore, but the conversions will actually increase the carbon emissions to the planet. Converting the natural gas appliances in a typical home to electric would increase electrical needs by 300%. If every home in California were converted, the electrical grid would be overloaded. With the decommissioning of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, the power generation capacity in California will be decreasing at the same time our electrical needs are increasing.
Some would argue that renewable energy could make up this difference. However, typical renewable energy sources are very unreliable sources of power, meaning solar and wind cannot provide power on demand; only when conditions are right. In California, 50% of our electricity generating capacity comes from natural gas power plants. Why? Because natural gas power plants make up the on-demand difference that renewables cannot reliably produce.
Natural gas is extremely efficient in generating heat. Generating electricity using natural gas is at best 32% efficient. Since the additional electrical loads will most likely be generated via natural gas power plants for the next 10 to 20 years, nearly three times more natural gas would have to be burned to heat my home than would be burned in a natural gas furnace. The result would be nearly three times more carbon emissions being emitted to the atmosphere.
Until reliable, carbon-free, electrical generation is vastly expanded, natural gas power plants will continue to supply a major portion of the electricity used in the state of California. Let’s be kind to our planet and use natural gas in the most efficient manner – heating our homes directly, and not by burning natural gas to first generate electricity for the same end goal of generating heat in our homes.