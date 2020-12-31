Barbara Savoy, Livermore
What a beautiful valley we have with the surrounding rolling hills and fields.
It's a step back in time, a quiet time. Where the clouds reach down from Heaven and touch the hills so very gently in the morning mists and the sun shines down and warms the rich earth all around. Where cows and horses graze the rich land God gave us, and ranches are gathered here and there in the valley and hills where families have gathered for eons of time.
Wildlife is in abundance; birds of all types sing their songs as they fly the sky. Sometimes, rain cascades down upon all to wash clean and water the land. Tender blades of grass show their heads in the rich earth and the velvety hills go from gold to green. The gentle giants of the wind, the windmills, guard the valley with their natural energy and beauty in the Altamont.
All fits in a harmony, a natural harmony, a silent lullaby that we can enjoy especially in our bewildering times; a settling we all need.
The solar panels do not belong in this valley to uproot this gentle valley we all love and care about.