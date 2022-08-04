Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Over 8000 qualified Livermore signatures were submitted to the City Clerk to move forward with a referendum petition for appropriate processing on July 8th. Signature gatherers worked hard and under a short timeline to achieve their goals. The City needs to do the right thing and process the signatures as required by law to avoid yet another lawsuit, which they will undoubtedly lose – just like the Garaventa Hill lawsuit. Most citizens in Livermore do not want the Eden Housing apartment project to be built on the last piece of open space in downtown Livermore. But the City and the Council are not listening to their citizens. While residents are not against affordable housing, they believe it would be better placed elsewhere for the benefit of all citizens. In the end it will be the courts, not the City, that will determine the legality of the City’s decision to avoid counting the signatures in order to hustle in the ownership transfer of the former Lucky site land to Eden Housing as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, this is wasting more taxpayer money, something at which the city excels. The voters have spoken, and the City is required to listen, obey the law and comply, not manipulate legal outcomes with semantic tricks.