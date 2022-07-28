Greg Scott, Livermore
"Tis not too late to seek a newer world." (Alfred Tennyson, "Ulysses")
We need to find that better "newer world" relatively fast. A prescient sign is the surface elevation of Mead Reservoir, the largest reservoir in the United States, upon which 25 million individuals and millions of acres of agricultural lands depend.
The water in Mead Reservoir is at 27% of capacity, or approximately 2.5 trillion gallons, which is around 100,000 gallons for each of those 25 million, not counting water for food production or other uses. So, only considering individual usage, this is just under a six-year supply. Of course, there is going to be some input from rain and snow runoff to increase this time period somewhat. The current elevation of Mead Reservoir is 1,041 feet above mean sea level (msl). It is dropping a foot per week. At an elevation of 1,000 feet above msl, consistent hydroelectric generation from the Hoover Dam — a huge electrical energy supplier for the southwestern U.S. region — becomes problematic. "This is not a drought; this is aridification. This is not something we can wait out. This is not something we can survive. This is the new world we live in." (Rhett Larson, Water law professor, Arizona State University)
Southern California gets 4.4 million acre-feet of water per year from the Colorado River, which Mead Reservoir is located on. (An acre-foot is the amount of water that covers one acre to the depth of one foot, or 325,850 gallons — roughly the amount in a regulation Olympic swimming pool). Other sources for Southern California are 5 million acre-feet from northern California and 5 million acre-feet from the rain and snow in southern California's Transverse and Peninsular Mountain ranges.
Because of the lower availability of the Colorado River water for southern California, my prediction is that Governor Newsom and the California State Legislature are about to have a great epiphany: more water is going to have to be shipped from northern California to southern California. This will be brought about by severe water restrictions for northern Californians, as declared by emergency.
Another eventuality is that large swaths of agricultural lands usually supplied by Mead Reservoir are going to be severed from water access. Expect food prices to inflate even more from this loss of production.
"The blades of every crisis point the way." (Mary Oliver, "A Dream of Trees")