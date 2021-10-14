Greg Scott, Livermore
This letter will be posted and published during the virtual United Nations Biodiversity Conference, which will be addressing the enormous global loss of biodiversity from human actions and behaviors, and is one of the great crises of our time.
Who cares? Our food is at the grocery store, restaurant, fast food establishment and/or food bank. What is the problem? Without adequate biodiversity we will not eat or continue surviving. The International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List has listed 134,435 species assessed. Over 35,000 of these species are threatened with global extinction. This is only a small fraction of the other species and the species threatened that have not been surveyed. It is a lowly tiger salamander in the North Livermore Valley.
So what? Why bother about the Delta smelt? Both tiger salamanders and Delta smelts are examples of 'canaries-in-the-coal-mine' alarms. They indicate a respective collapsing ecosystem, and as the effect of a statement by a UC Davis professor: It is not that we are not going to have an ecosystem in the future, it is the fact that we are going to have an ecosystem we do not like and that is likely not conducive to our well-being. It is a question of when the reckoning on biodiversity is going to occur. Biodiversity is intertwined with climate disruption, the human global food web and social equity. No social status, economic class or political affiliation makes anyone immune to biodiversity collapse. From the Voyager spacecraft Earth is now a pale-blue dot. Earth is therefore said to be insignificant. How can that be with the radio transmissions we are transmitting? As the physicist Enrico Fermi said in regard to extraterrestrials: "Where is everyone else?" There are no radio transmissions that indicate intelligent life is in our galaxy or in the surrounding neighborhood Virgo cluster of galaxies our galaxy is in. By caring so little about the collapsing biodiversity we are caring little about the fate of our progeny.
It is ironic that the greatest assortment of organized matter, the human brain, knowingly brings about its own demise. We and our planet are unique. The probability of circumstances that occurred to bring us about to who we are is extremely low. Imagine a culture that instead of being about death and destruction, actually revered life and fostered greater biodiversity. We can do it!