This is in response to Leila Epperson’s Mailbox letter, “If Not Here, Where? If Not Now, When?” in The Independent, 3/23. (Disclaimer: Ms. Epperson was my mentor in the Partners for Change program at Asbury Church. While Ms. Epperson exceedingly bests me in her professional discipline of accounting, I readily challenge her in the area of macroeconomics.)
Where to locate the homeless? On commercial real estate. Why do I say that? Because there is about to be a precipitous default rate increase on commercial real estate loans.
Why? On Friday, March 10, all of our lives changed. State of California regulators requested the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take receivership of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in Santa Clara. SVB had around $209 billion in assets and $175.4 billion in deposits - $151 billion of which were uninsured. This is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. The FDIC, the Federal Reserve Bank Corporation, and the U.S. Department of Treasury started working around the clock. On Sunday, March 12, State of New York regulators asked the FDIC to take receivership of Signature Bank, the third largest bank failure in U.S. history.
What does this have to do with homelessness? The bank failures introduced doubt into regional, community, mid-sized and small banks, which do two-thirds to eight-tenths of commercial real estate loans. Depositors started withdrawing their money massively from these banks. This means that these banks will not have the capital ratio to issue as many loans. Commercial real estate loan originations were down 50% in 2023.
Hundreds of billions of dollars in commercial real estate loans come up for renewal this year. We will face a growing default rate on these loans, because the borrowers will have to pay more interest, or will not have the collateral because of the decline in asset evaluations on commercial real estate. The banks may not be able to make the loans and the insurance rates (derivatives) on the loans will be exponentially more expensive. This enables the State to lease the properties at reduced rates.
When? That depends on when we change our thinking and understanding about homelessness, especially the political thinking. We have to consider how we do the most for the least, while making the best use of resources. Why let defaulted commercial real estate just sit idle?