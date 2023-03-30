Greg Scott, Livermore

This is in response to Leila Epperson’s Mailbox letter, “If Not Here, Where? If Not Now, When?” in The Independent, 3/23. (Disclaimer: Ms. Epperson was my mentor in the Partners for Change program at Asbury Church. While Ms. Epperson exceedingly bests me in her professional discipline of accounting, I readily challenge her in the area of macroeconomics.)