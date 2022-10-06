Let Livermore residents vote!!! What is the city council afraid of? Why did the city illegally keep the collected signatures for the referendum instead of turning the petitions over to the Alameda County Clerk as required by law? The courts, not the city, will determine the legality of the referendum. The expedited case will be heard in the Court of Appeals next week.
Having illegally retained the petitions, the city council compounded their deceitful actions by selling the Eden property on September 7th, just two months before the city council election November 8th. The city council willfully denied the wishes of its residents. A new city council majority must be elected that supports law-abiding actions and serves the will of the people.
We the people, by the people, for the people. These words take on grave importance in the upcoming city council election. It’s time for transparency, honesty and a willingness to listen. Vote for positive change. Vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos.