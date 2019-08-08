I was deeply disappointed to see that The Independent’s story on last week’s City Council meeting. While I'd like to think that the failure to list the title of the proposed ordinance — The Wine Country Hotel at the Bankhead — wasn’t an attempt to conceal the public benefits of having Livermore’s first downtown boutique hotel, I'm not so sure. There is one feasible hotel location, and one interested developer. The debate over where to locate the hotel is over. Twenty five years of planning has gone into the building of a beautiful boutique hotel at this site. Investments have been made by local businesses, family-owned wineries, restaurants, and performing arts groups.
The continued delays have placed a significant burden on our community. Initiatives and referendums that attempt to impede, suspend, or cancel the hotel project threaten to delay the development of our beautiful downtown community for another 25 years. Deviating from the planned Wine Country Hotel at the Bankhead will require a new location, new developer, and new feasibility studies, not to mention new funding.
Let’s stop further delays and come together to build the Wine Country Hotel at the Bankhead now!