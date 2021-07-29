Harold Kandel, Livermore
Solar farms vs. solar roads, using up valuable land with acres of panels is such a waste. We have thousands of highways and roads that have acres of empty space above for panels. Covering with solar panels will improve the safety of drivers from rain, snow, sleet, and with some clever engineering might add a means of catching rainwater for storage facilities. The Romans had the right idea. How about electrifying the roads for all electric cars by submerged power induction for the future to connect all the roads?
The localities charge rent to use the airspace over the roads adding to their purses. Maybe a solar billboard here and there to increase the power?
There are other ways to provide power using current space and not ruining the fragile environment, and beautiful hills and it may be even cheaper than buying.
We have overpasses, pedestrian walkways, bridges -- why not add solar overpasses by private investments on lease from localities? How about using the thousands of railroad rail miles if highways or roads don't appeal with solar billboards on the sides? Just thinking!