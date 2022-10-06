While the future of DT Livermore is important, there are other important issues, and one of them on the November ballot is for the Alameda County (AC) District Attorney (DA) race. As all of us know, the current DA is retiring. Unfortunately, crime is increasing, and here in the Tri-Valley, we have been seeing increases in property crime, burglaries, car break-ins, etc. Places like Oakland regularly see shootings and other violent crimes. Many of us are frustrated that those guilty of committing crimes are either released or given very lenient sentences.
One of the candidates for AC DA is Pamela Price. The viewpoints of Ms. Price closely resemble LA County DA Gascon and former SF county DA Chesa Boudin. We all know who they are. When even ultra-liberal SF County gave Boudin the boot this past June, that should tell you something. Ms. Price seems more interested in pursuing her own agenda as opposed to prosecuting those who are breaking our laws. Ms. Price is even on record for opposing life without parole even for the most heinous of crimes. AC does not need a DA that makes excuses for criminals; we need one who is prepared to aggressively prosecute those who break our laws.
The other candidate is Terry Wiley. While I am far from enthused about Mr. Wiley, he at least does seem to have some understanding that we must hold those accountable for breaking our laws and not make excuses for them. He has 30 years of experience in the DA’s office. I urge a vote for Terry Wiley for the new AC DA.