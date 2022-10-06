Bill Zeid, Livermore

While the future of DT Livermore is important, there are other important issues, and one of them on the November ballot is for the Alameda County (AC) District Attorney (DA) race. As all of us know, the current DA is retiring. Unfortunately, crime is increasing, and here in the Tri-Valley, we have been seeing increases in property crime, burglaries, car break-ins, etc. Places like Oakland regularly see shootings and other violent crimes. Many of us are frustrated that those guilty of committing crimes are either released or given very lenient sentences.