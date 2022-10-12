Vic Avila, Livermore

#1 If Eden Housing is built at the corner of L St. and Railroad Avenue, Livermore has a problem that will last for over a century. Building a 4-story non-descript apartment building in the downtown core will detrimentally affect the small-town charm that Livermore has, a charm that was built over a period of 150 years. Two successive Mayors and councils, with THEIR decisions, not the wish of the polled public, will desecrate what Livermore society and culture have created over decades. 