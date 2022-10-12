#1 If Eden Housing is built at the corner of L St. and Railroad Avenue, Livermore has a problem that will last for over a century. Building a 4-story non-descript apartment building in the downtown core will detrimentally affect the small-town charm that Livermore has, a charm that was built over a period of 150 years. Two successive Mayors and councils, with THEIR decisions, not the wish of the polled public, will desecrate what Livermore society and culture have created over decades.
The costs are incalculable. Small-town charm and ambiance are priceless. Parking will be a bigger problem than it is today, as the Eden Development is 97 parking spaces short of the number required, due to a variance issued by the city council. Shoe-horning Eden Housing into the development creates the look and feel of a crowded urban scene.
#2 Moving Eden Housing, where does it go. That’s the second problem. The first problem was determined with a minimum of thought to the future of Livermore. The second problem will take more effort to solve than was used in creating the first problem.
But the second problem will not last over a hundred years.