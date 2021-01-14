Barbara Soules, Livermore
There has to be a better way to provide housing for lower-income families than the current plan submitted by Eden Housing.
Having massive, three- and four-story buildings on the site bordered by Veterans' Way to the south, Railroad Avenue to the north and L Street and the extension of K Street to the west and east is totally unacceptable. L Street will feel like a canyon with the same type of buildings on the Groth Brothers' site.
The four-story building running along Railroad is estimated to be 400 feet long, stretching all the way to the extension of K Street. The three-story building along Veterans' Way is also 400 feet long. A small patch of land separates the two. Livermore has a charming and inviting downtown area. Why spoil it with this plan?