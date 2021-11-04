Alan Madsen, Livermore
Choose an alternative plan for housing with a larger, green oasis in downtown Livermore. More four-story housing to shadow the limited park space, as currently planned by the city, limits the air and open space, and makes both the park and housing less functional.
Utilize space on Railroad Avenue between L and K streets for housing and keep the space adjacent to Stockmen’s Park an open green area. This is a better solution and makes much more sense in the long run. You, your children and your grandchildren, as well as local businesses, will appreciate this forethought.