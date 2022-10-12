For years, residents in North Livermore worked endlessly to fight off an environmentally devastating project on Garaventa Hills. Just a few months ago, the Appellate Court ruled in Save the Hill Group’s favor and threw out the FEIR. You may also remember that the City asked the Supreme Court to depublish this court case (which they declined). This is where we last left this saga.
For the last few weeks, PG&E has been making upgrades on the street leading to Garaventa Hills. According to the PG&E workers, they were told that the upgrades were for the city-approved project on the Hill, even though there is no approved project. Both the residents and PG&E are being misled by the City.
It’s deceptive and misleading that the City is telling residents and PG&E that the construction is for the project when two courts, including the California Supreme Court, upheld the Appellate Court’s ruling, which vacated the project and its FEIR. Conservation is the only viable option to Save the Hill.