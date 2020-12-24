Mak Codiroli, Livermore
I just finished reading your editorial calling Eric Swalwell's contact with a Chinese spy "baseless" and that he should be "honored, not punished."
The article went on to say that "political attempts to damage reputations without facts should stop."
Funny, I don't recall reading any editorials in The Independent touting the Mueller investigation as "baseless," or saying that Trump should be "honored, not punished," when in fact, a 2.5-year investigation turned up no wrongdoing on Trump's part.
The fact is reporters (in general) are no longer fact based. News today is nothing more than political spin, lazily being regurgitated.
Question: If Doland (sic) Trump Jr. was found out to be cozying up to a Chinese spy, or taking millions from a Chinese energy company, would the Independent report that as a "baseless" allegation and issue a call for unity? I think not.
How about this idea? Investigate Swalwell with a special council, find out the facts, then report the findings. After all, it seemed to be a fine idea in 2016. Your "nothing to see here" attitude on this issue is pathetic.