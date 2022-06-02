Ben Barrientos, Livermore
Choose one: underhanded, anfractuous, dishonorable, deceitful -- these are words to describe the Livermore City Council.
Our City Council held a virtual meeting which lasted until 11 p.m., so working folks then wouldn't have a chance to voice their opinion. They obviously had their minds made up.
We are the concerned ones trying to voice our opinions to these elected representatives. 70% of the common folk want common sense gun control yet it falls on deaf ears. The majority of the votes cast several years ago on the renditions of the new downtown fall on deaf ears. We need a city council that listens to the people. It's time for new city council members.
The City Council has locked the City of Livermore into a big mistake involving the affordable housing with the Eden Developer. There will be no real open space/park downtown, only a very large development akin to the stalled Legacy project. We still may be able to modify what the Four Horsemen have decided to do to us.