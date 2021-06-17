Once again, I’m responding to some of the misinformation spread by proponents of Save Livermore Downtown from my viewpoint as president of Interfaith Housing, which provides 207 apartments for low-income seniors in Livermore. I’m paraphrasing each comment:
1. “The 130 Eden Housing units could easily be moved across Railroad Avenue, or elsewhere.”
No, that isn’t easy, or even feasible. For starters, the City doesn’t own any other large parcels that are not already designated for other projects. The Save Livermore Downtown hypothesis itself is deeply “flawed” -- not all properties on its site plan are for sale, and there are no confirmed (funding) sources for either land purchase or construction.
2. “The City Council won’t consider SLD’s alternative plan.”
The Council isn’t refusing to consider the plan. Rather, a valid, workable plan has not been submitted for them to consider. If you know of another Livermore site that could accommodate 130 apartments, speak up! While you’re at it, figure out how to purchase the land and replicate A1 grant funds.
3. “The site is contaminated by toxic waste”
Of course, contaminants would have to be mitigated before anything is built. However, if it’s that bad, I’d rather have good layer of concrete between me and the dirty dirt, rather than some topsoil and grass when I’m sitting in a park.
4. “It’s a ‘sacred’ space.”
Who consecrated it?
4. “Eden grossly exaggerated the need for affordable apartments.”
Eden’s website said Interfaith Housing had 500 applicants on its combined waitlists, but the total was actually 800 applications for 207 apartments at that time. Yes, waitlists are “purged” each year to eliminate people who don’t respond to a letter asking if they still need housing, so the number depends on when you look at them. But more importantly, “Interest Lists” are comprised of people who are actually desperate for housing because so many wait lists are currently closed to new applications. These people are asking to be notified when a complex briefly opens its wait list, so they can submit an application -- although there’s no guarantee they’ll get an apartment.
One telling statistic that won’t change: Some 3,000 households applied for 42 apartments at the Chestnut Square family project in Livermore last summer. They’re all full now.