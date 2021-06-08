Peter Buckley, Livermore
Never in my life have I seen such egotistical, self-serving, attention-seeking “public servants,” using the City of Livermore as a playground for their own political activism. This is what happens when you vote in such privileged people who can afford to be professional political activists, when it’s now their duty to represent 92,000 people, as humbled public servants. Instead, they’re serving outside interests over the citizens of Livermore, who they seem to be openly ignoring, while being much too distracted staying hyper-focused on their own political activism.
Let’s see here. Trish Munro’s biography states, “Trish and her husband, Dave, moved to Livermore 30 years ago and love the mix of people from different backgrounds and cultures.” Yet, in her attention-seeking publicity stunt, she states, “We're striving to be a welcoming and inclusive city…” Wait, so I’m confused here. You stated that you moved to the city of Livermore 30 YEARS AGO because of the mix of people from different backgrounds and cultures, implying Livermore was already a welcoming and inclusive community back then. I mean, why would you move to somewhere that wasn’t? So, which is it?? Was it inclusive and diverse 30 years ago, or was that a lie? So, you, the savior-queen of Livermore, are just now striving to make us a welcoming and inclusive city, implying that it wasn’t already? Unbelievable, your ego and theatrics are through the roof. You are a giant slap in the face to the good, kind-hearted people who have been living here for 3 to 6 generations, who’ve built up this town, and fostered this inclusive environment, making it a welcoming community for all to live in. The very same welcoming and diverse community you spoke of in your own biography! When you have a community of good people, one doesn’t have to strive to be welcoming.
Your little partner-in-crime, Brittni Kiick’s biography stated, “…Brittni and her young family moved to Livermore, drawn to its beautiful open spaces and vibrant downtown”, and that was only 5 years ago, I may add. Why would somebody as woke and privileged as the princess of Livermore, ever move to a place that wasn’t already welcoming and inclusive?? And why wouldn’t this very same person want more open space to further benefit our “vibrant downtown” and local businesses?
Oh right, YOU TWO are just now making us a welcoming and inclusive environment. Got it.