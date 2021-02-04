Mike Bland, Livermore
I feel so much better that Swalwell is back on the DHS committee (HA).
This jerk could not tell a threat if he was sleeping with one. And that we have proof of (All networks and Independent). That Pelosi “doesn’t have any concerns about Swalwell” (NPR) shows her ignorance of what is at stake globally. I am sure that Biden will have his son look into this and give it a green light, since they are all bought and paid for by China.
Unfortunately, probably so is most of Congress.