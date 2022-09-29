Doug Mann, Livermore
Doug Mann, Livermore
So now that Livermore’s park site has been sold for more high-rise apartments, that’s the end of it. Right? Wrong! There is much more to it.
This land has been “sold” at least three times for various failed development ideas. First, there was the unwelcome “Livermore Village” planned unit development. Then, a too-big-to-exist theater. Do you remember the insulting “Lennar Multifamily Communities” disaster that Marchand’s Council tried to build? It was so far along they were literally picking out the paint colors. After that, we threw the worst elements of the Council out of office, and we stopped the project, but it wasn’t possible to replace them all.
Right after a series of community workshops, the Council once again returned to their old habits and started going in a direction completely at odds with the community feedback they claimed to be seeking. By this time, they no longer paid any attention to public opinion. The chaos of COVID allowed them to conveniently sneak in downtown towers, while the rest of us were too consumed with personal and financial survival during a pandemic.
We can still protect the heart of Livermore from Marchand’s quest to transform it into a skyscraper skyline. Our new Council will have all the tools they need to successfully stop his pursuit of more high rise apartment towers, and relocate our desperately needed affordable residences so that we can build them in far greater numbers.
Like the song says, it’s as “easy as M-B-C” - Mony, Ben and Carol.
