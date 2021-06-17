Michael Fredrich, Livermore
I was the last speaker to make a comment at the Livermore City Council meeting at which the downtown Eden housing development was approved. I had raised my hand to speak and then lowered it multiple times. I attended the meeting with the intention to speak, but with only 1 minute to make my comments and with withering attacks by supporters of the project on opponents, I question the value of speaking.
There have been, and continues to be, supporters of the Eden project who expound on the workforce housing the project will provide to teachers, police and firefighters. The big lie is that few if any of that group will qualify. And you have to ask, are public employees being paid less than a living wage? Many local business interests also spoke seemingly arguing that because of the low wages they pay, the public must subsidize the housing costs of their workers.
In the end I did speak, but I felt anything I said, or that of any other opponent of the project, would not make any difference to the council’s decision. This meeting, like many others related to the downtown development, has simply been political theater. A recent poll indicated the vast majority of Livermore residents are opposed to the Eden development at the Lucky site. People support low-income housing, just not on the proposed site. I have to ask, “Who does our city council represent”? Developers? Business interests? Outside special interests? They don’t seem to be listening to the residents of Livermore. We are getting virtually the same project pushed by the city in 2017.