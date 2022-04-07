Susan Putnam, Livermore
Our Downtown deserves better, not just now, but for the future of Livermore. Two tall buildings in a short perimeter will surround our vibrant Downtown and open air with increased traffic, building shadows, and density of structures. Not one Council Member nor the Mayor has found a path to a solution that works for the future of Livermore. The majority of Livermore residents rejected the current Downtown plan in the planning phase. The Mayor and the Council ignored the residents' vision and viewpoints, creating a plan of their own. Our city needs a place to attract more visitors to Downtown, to enjoy our Bankhead Theater, dine in our restaurants, and shop in our unique stores. More housing is wanted, needed, and supported by the people of Livermore -- and there are other identified locations for the proposed Eden housing. Why can't the Mayor and Council share the residents' vision to support both affordable housing and an open downtown? The City Council unanimously approved a $1.9 million loan to the downtown hotel developer to acquire a vacant lot for parking. It's clear the Mayor and City Council want to pave our paradise and downplay the opportunity of a park with affordable housing nearby. Doesn't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got till it's gone? Don't let it happen to our Downtown Livermore.