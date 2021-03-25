Igor Tregub, San Francisco
Co-chair, Energy and Climate Committee Sierra Club, San Francisco Bay Chapter
The Sierra Club supported the Aramis Renewable Energy Project and is grateful to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors for their leadership on climate action.
Supervisor Haubert’s position on the project has been inaccurately represented by some of your readers. The Supervisor was clear during his campaign, and after his election to represent District 1, that he did not oppose the Aramis project, but rather wanted an opportunity to review the EIR before drawing a conclusion. He also publicly stated support for a solar policy. These two goals are being achieved in tandem.
Appeals to the approved Aramis project were unanimously denied by the Board of Supervisors on March 4, and staff has already begun work on a new draft solar policy – we see this as a win-win for the county. Aramis is wholly consistent with the draft solar policy underway, and it was clear to the supervisors that the benefits of the project far outweighed debating issues that have been studied for close to a decade.
Aramis will prevent more than 210,000 metric tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions that is normally emitted by a gas-fired power plant, which is the equivalent of taking more than 45,000 cars off the road annually. We need a mix of smart planning strategies to win the fight against climate change: wind, rooftop solar, and large-scale solar projects, like Aramis, to reduce pollution and decrease our dependence on fossil fuels. With Aramis, we are moving forward on climate action, while protecting sensitive species and ecological areas.
We called upon Supervisor Haubert and the board to demonstrate their leadership on climate change and they should be applauded for doing just that.