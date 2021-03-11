Richard Hughes, Livermore
For those of us who seem so ‘gung-go’ about the development and expansion of Livermore Airport to now include Boeing 737 aircraft, I would like to educate them about an important concept.
Suggestion: Please go and live in Mumbai, India, or Manila, Philippines, for just 60 days, each visit. When you do that, you will discover what happens to cities that do development and expansion, followed by more development and expansion, followed by more development and expansion, motivated primarily by business interests, with no thought given to the following things: noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, trash pollution, overcrowding, and gridlocked traffic.
They have become absolutely awful places to live in. I know. I have walked that walk. Been there, done that. Yes, those cities are located in what have been called third-world countries. America used to be a first-world country. Just like the UK, we are fast slipping into second-world status. That is a topic for a whole separate thread or discussion.
But really, what is the essential difference between development or expansion projects in the third world versus the first world? Before any development or expansion projects happen in first-world countries, much thought and consideration is given to noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, trash pollution, overcrowding, and gridlocked traffic. Are we saying that we don't care about these things anymore?
If that truly is the case, shame on us! Welcome to the third world ... we seem to be making increasingly poor decisions over the last several decades in our personal lives and at the city level, the county level, the state level and at the federal level.
Question: Are these poor decisions a consequence of the fact that we have devolved into a ‘nation of spoiled brats’ that are slowly sinking into the quagmire of our own incompetence?
I would like to end with a quote that succinctly transmits a little message from a song in the Hollywood movie, “Paint Your Wagon." Yes, I am old enough to remember that movie.
"Civilization left and civilization right, until there's nothing left and there's nothing right!"
Let's think about this message, long and hard, please. The City of Livermore has chosen to serve the 1% at the expense of the 99%, again, as usual! That is now why we elect them into their offices, and they turn a deaf ear to us when we tell them so!