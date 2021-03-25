Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I hate to be negative, but we are two months into a theoretically four-year term for Joe Biden, and things are looking scary from any angle you look.
The southern border has descended into chaos; taxes will be going up no matter what bracket you're in; we're playing silly-aggressive with Russia, while at the same time being, ironically, scolded by China; men can now compete in women's athletics (say goodbye to those, softball, basketball, and soccer scholarships), and last but not least, a $2 trillion ‘stimulus" bill that puts a total of 9% toward Covid relief, while the rest are basically partisan-designed handouts to Democrat special interests, with spending stretching all the way to 2025. Sure hope we're out of the woods by then.
On the bright side, China-compromised Eric Swalwell still has his position on the House Intel Committee, and his most interesting comment is to snarkily allude that God is a she. Which, under Eric's watch, is quickly becoming an endangered gender.