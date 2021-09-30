Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
If the highly controversial Eden project goes forward, I believe all Livermore residents would like to know about the project management that we can expect.
How many 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units will be provided?
Will Eden remain 'rental only' in perpetuity, or will Eden be able to cash in later and reap big profits?
Who will qualify for renting these units? Will it be singles, singles with subleted roommates, marrieds, with or without kids, working poor, retirees, public employees only or privately employed, current Livermore residents or outside Livermore persons? etc.
Who will manage this development for exterior/interior maintenance, noise levels, garbage collections, etc.?
Finally, why are the City Council and Mayor not responding to the hundreds of complaints about their decisions on Eden vs. moving it across the street??