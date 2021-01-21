Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Housing on the downtown development site will have a negative effect on traffic congestion, parking, and the downtown economy. I feel that a better site for Eden housing is the NE corner of Livermore Ave and Railroad Ave, next to the I St parking garage.
Two parcels, Culligan and Tech Transmission, would be acquired. It appears when looking at Google Maps, that the lot size is comparable to proposed Eden housing site; and that a 4.5 story condo building could be built (same height as the Bankhead theatre). The condo parking would be the currently under construction I-street parking garage which would save money from building under-ground parking for Eden housing.
Since parking is high on the list of priorities for Livermore residents, the L-street parking garage should be an automated parking structure. Visit RoboticParking.com. The benefits of robotic parking far out-weigh building a five-story parking garage: only 50% of land area required - 48% more parking spaces - cost to operate a robotic garage is 20% less than open air garage - safety and security: no assailants, robbers, unpleasant experience walking alone at night to car - no fender benders, no door dings, no vandalism, no theft of vehicle, no theft of vehicle contents - no graffiti taggers - reduces city liability - robotic parking would an attraction, which is good for the downtown merchants.
By relocating Eden housing, a three story westside hotel and central park can be built. Having an eastside hotel will only create a traffic congestion nightmare. A 200 room westside hotel with an adjacent park would be more inviting to visitors. Hotel guests could stroll through the park to downtown and would use the robotic parking garage. Valet parking would not be needed.
A well-designed downtown park with an amphitheater, meandering walkways, trees, shade sails, children’s play area will definitely strengthen our local economy, as people who visit the park are more apt to patronize the local merchants and restaurants. Parks foster a sense of community; that doesn’t happen with condo housing.
No eastside hotel. Build a revenue-generating three-story building with retail at street level, cultural amenities on the second level and an upscale restaurant with outdoor dining at the top.
Let us think about our downtown future, as our population grows.