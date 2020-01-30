A “Yes” on Measure P needs strong consideration by all Livermore voters, allowing the current development agreement for a hotel to move forward. If we vote Measure P down, the unintended consequences of our choice could spiral any plan completely out of the city’s control, potentially not ending in any of our plans for that parcel of land.
First, if we vote Measure P down, the city will lose a partner and future business leader in the Presidio Hotel Group, which has a development agreement to build our “full-service destination hotel.” Our actions would also say to future business leaders that any formal agreements made by the city are not to be trusted. This is not good for smart, future growth of this city, which is going to continue to grow one way or another. And if we vote this down, who is the new hotelier planning to develop the westside hotel? There is no real answer, just obfuscation. Are we, as a city, really willing to risk turning down this opportunity on the promise that there is some unnamed developer?
Finally, and most importantly, this vote is now butting up against a political movement gaining support in Sacramento to give the state government more control over how cities use publicly owned land. We strongly encourage you to read Steven Spedowfski’s analysis of AB 1486 in the Jan. 16 Independent.
This would allow for the state to influence how undeveloped public land is used in Livermore. Imagine high-density housing right next to the Bankhead. This new political development may make the approved City Plan our only chance to develop this parcel of land the way the city really wants and not by the lowest bidder.
The Central Park plan has many, many issues. Read the 100-plus page proposal, suggesting such things as annexing the Ale House patio for a parking lot. The new drawing proves it. To our neighbors Bill and Sally Dunlop and friends, we do not believe the information outlined in your mailer and what you are selling to our community. We will be voting “Yes” on Measure P, and urge all Livermore residents to do the same.