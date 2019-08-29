This letter to the editor and the people of Livermore is in support of the Central Park plan. Did you know that studies show that parks have many positive attributes? Attributes, such as improving health outcomes and protection of water quality, decrease violence and alleviate stress and anxiety.
If you have children or care about children, studies of parks and open spaces point to improvements in attention and memory. Some pediatricians are even handing out "park prescriptions" to overweight and obese patients.
Besides the points I have made, think about this: Once, the cities surrounding the San Francisco Bay were asked to chip in a few pennies in taxes to build a transportation system around the entire bay. We call this system BART. But some cities opted out. These few pennies were too much of a burden. Now all these cites want to be connected, but the cost is 100 times more to build today. Thinking ahead was not invoked.
Please think ahead. If the Central Park is not developed now, instead covered with asphalt and cement, we won't be able to recover the open space that would be a vital to the City of Livermore. A true gem would be lost forever.