Susan Mayall, Livermore
The value of a downtown park in Livermore’s center has not been particularly controversial.
More recently, the conformation of the park, particularly the size and placement of the housing, has been the subject of controversy. Lately, we have been told that the housing will take more space than previously believed. I had been doubtful about the wisdom of including housing in the park at all. This was distressing news. The very limited area that was actually park was being diminished further.
I believe strongly in low-cost housing downtown and more of it elsewhere too, so when Mayor Woerner mentioned the idea of moving the housing across Railroad Avenue, I became hopeful. As he said, it could be a ‘win/win’ solution.
I hope the idea is being very seriously investigated, and I hope city council will fill us in on any relevant information. This possibility may be the last chance Livermore ever has for a real downtown park.
We need to think, not only of ourselves, but of those who follow us.