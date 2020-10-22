Jan Brovont, Livermore
What good is a fancy downtown hotel, an entertaining theater, or wonderful wineries, if you are not safe?
Don’t let the city council defund our police in any way. Vote for Mony, a former Livermore Police Officer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Jan Brovont, Livermore
What good is a fancy downtown hotel, an entertaining theater, or wonderful wineries, if you are not safe?
Don’t let the city council defund our police in any way. Vote for Mony, a former Livermore Police Officer.
Outdoor activities are slowly returning to normal, with some very obvious adjustments. Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center's ArtWalk on Oct. 10 was a prime example, with most participants wearing masks and social distancing. As the Tri Va…